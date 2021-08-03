99.96% students clear CBSE class 10 exam in Karnataka

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the Class 10 results and 99.96% of students from Karnataka have cleared the exams, according to an official statement from the Board.

The Bengaluru region consisting of the entire Karnataka secured second place at the all-India level in overall pass percentage. Thiruvananthapuram bagged first place with 99.99% of the students clearing the examination.

The board in its release said that a total of 62,529 students had appeared for the exams from Karnataka and 62,503 students have cleared the exams.

“The pass percentage of girl students is slightly higher compared to the boys. While the pass percentage of girls is 99.97%, the boys reported a pass percentage of 99.95%,” the release said.

The CBSE, citing the second wave of the Covid pandemic, had cancelled the examination and announced grades based on the performance of students in unit tests, mid-term examination and pre-board examination conducted at the school level.

Even though the pass percentage in many schools located in urban areas is good, several students revealed that they missed out on the thrill of the examination.

“I would have scored more marks had the exams been conducted,” said a student from a CBSE affiliated board school in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. However, the number of students who scored above 90% has shot up this year, according to principals of various Bengaluru schools.

Dr Vandana Gupta, principal, Euro School, North Campus, Bengaluru, said, “I congratulate all our students for a splendid performance. They have done remarkably well despite it being a very challenging year. The pandemic has definitely sparked more appreciation for our teachers who were under immense pressure to ensure the success of the students in such unprecedented times. Our teachers rose to the occasion and supported parents and children, ensuring outstanding performance.”

Jyothi Menon, head of school, Ekya School ITPL, said, “This was a tough year, but our students overcame the hurdles very well. There is a significant increase in the number of students who scored above 90%. Overall, the performance of all students was good.”

Manjula B, principal, Orchids International, BTM Layout, said, “Students have really worked hard during this pandemic. Our school has secured 100% results, with 98% students getting a first class.”