Aditya alva arrested in Sandalwood drug case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) investigating the Sandalwood linked drug case registered at Cottonpet police station arrested Aditya Alva on Monday night in Chennai, four months after he was absconding.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) confirmed the arrest.

According to sources, CCB officials investigating the case received a tip off that he was Chennai. After continuous enquiries and rounds of searches, they finally nabbed him.

Aditya Alva is the son of former state minister late Jeevaraj Alva and is the sixth accused in the case. He has been absconding ever since the case was registered against him and others in September, 2020. The young Alva is also Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law, whose house CCB had searched in October last year

A senior officer said that his passport details showed that he had not travelled abroad after the case registered against him. The CCB had issued a look-out notice for him.

Aditya was brought to the city and will be questioned for before being produced in a special court to seek police custody for further investigation, the police said.