Adopt, discuss and develop schools: BS Yediyurappa to philanthropists

Buoyed by the success of adoption of government schools programme, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to the philanthropists to visit the adopted schools at least once in 3 to 4 months and discuss the development of the school and reforming the education system with the teachers and students.

Taking part in the Primary and Secondary Education department’s school adoption programme in Vidhana Soudha, CM Yediyurappa said, “We must also invite the parents of school kids and interact with them about good parenting so that the students in future would become productive to the society. Then only the purpose of adoption is achieved.”

Appreciating the efforts of Prof MR Doreswamy, advisor to the government on education reforms, who popularised the project, Yediyurappa said, “This is a society oriented programme and uniqueness of the programme is that every elected representative has come forward to adopt the schools. In fact, many have already adopted schools across the state. Many others have also been inspired by their gesture.”

The state government had also made it mandatory for MLAs to adopt at least three schools in the state budget. Following the announcement, MLAs, government and private universities and higher education institutes had adopted schools across Karnataka for developing basic infrastructure.

CM BSY himself had adopted 10 government schools in his constituency and Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol also adopted five government schools in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district. Further, Social Welfare minister B Sriramulu and Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar, MLC Srikanthaiah also adopted five schools each and all of them were handed over adoption letters by the Chief Minister during the event.

Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar said, “Many people have been saying that we must develop our schools on the lines of the Delhi government. But the situation in Delhi is different from that of ours. Delhi has 4,000 schools and they need not worry about spending on irrigation like we do. However, we will bring the best of the features that have been implemented in Delhi schools to Karnataka soon.”