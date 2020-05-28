Allow temples, hotels to open: BSY to PM

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to open hotels and places of religious worship from June 1.

“Temples will open from June 1, but totally, it needs permission from the PM. I’ve written to him. I’m expecting that permission will be given,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “And if temples are allowed, then mosques and churches will also open. The law is the same for all. We’re awaiting permission from the Centre and we’re trying for it.”

Yediyurappa said that the Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade has imposed some restrictions on visitors to the Manjunatha temple. “From June 1, he has said that no one can stay in the rooms and that they’ll have to get darshan and leave. Like this, gradually, we have to learn to live with the coronavirus,” Yediyurappa said.

The CM made a case for hotels to open by pointing out that people from other states were coming in large numbers. “Hundreds and thousands of people are coming from outside. Without hotels, they won’t have food and rooms. I’ve written to the PM about this. As soon as we get permission, we will open (hotels),” he said.

Asked about opening malls and theatres, the CM pointed to the Centre. “I can’t decide. The Centre will have to take a call.”