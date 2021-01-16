Amit Shah backs BS Yediyurappa, says BJP govt in Karnataka will complete its term

The BJP government in Karnataka will not only complete its term, but also return to power for another term in the next election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Saturday, even as he showered praises on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Shah’s remark came at a time when speculation continued on Yediyurappa’s continuation as chief minister.

“I keep reading statements made by Congress leaders. I want to tell all those speculating that the government will complete its term. In the next election, the BJP will come to power for another five years,” Shah said at an event in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

“Those criticising should instead work staying amongst the people. Ours is a party that works for the welfare of the people,” Shah said, targeting the Congress.

Hailing the Yediyurappa administration, Shah said Karnataka has done “very well” in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. “I have interacted with CMs of all states. As my department is the nodal agency, I get all the statistics. I have no hesitation in saying that Karnataka, under Yediyurappa’s leadership, has done great work,” Shah said, while lauding the police for effective enforcement of lockdowns and quarantining.

The Centre and the state governments are committed to infrastructure and other developmental works in Karnataka. “We are with the chief minister and for the welfare of the state," Shah said.

Shah’s endorsement of Yediyurappa’s leadership came even as a section of BJP legislators is said to be miffed with his style of functioning. Also, Yediyurappa would look to use this to consolidate his position amid Congress leaders claiming that he would not last long in the top post.

Shah was in Vidhana Soudha to flag off 150 emergency response vehicles and virtually inaugurate Police Gruha 2025, a scheme to construct over 10,000 police quarters. Shah also virtually opened the multi-storey police quarters in Bengaluru and the Indian Reserve Battalion Complex in Vijayapura.