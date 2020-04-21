Anganwadi workers launch 'silent protest' for relief package

Anganwadi, Asha, midday meal workers, pourakarmikas, construction workers, porters, beedi and transport sector workers launched a 'silent protest' on Tuesday demanding a special relief package from the government. They held placards with slogans to make their demands known.

Follow Live Updates Of Coronavirus In India Here

They opposed the government's move to increase the working hours from eight hours to 12 hours. The nomads among them must be given shelter and food, they asked. They also demanded personal protection equipment to stay safe from the virus. They opposed the government's move to cut wages or lay off people.

They pointed out that other labour class people like contract and temporary workers, street vendors, tailors, barbers, dhobis and drivers should be included in the relief package.