As Covid-19 keeps devotees away, revenue dries up for Karnataka temples

Nothing has come out unscathed from the economic havoc caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, not even temples.

Data from the 20 wealthiest temples in the state has revealed a 72% average revenue drop in the first fiscal quarter of this year compared to the revenue earned in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The worst-hit temples so far have been the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada, which managed to garner just Rs 4.28 cr this quarter. Last year, the temple earned Rs 98 cr, with an average of Rs 24.7 cr per quarter.

Rohini Sindhuri, Commissioner, Religious Endowment Department, told DH that although temples had reopened from Unlock 3.0, many hundi and special sevas had not been permitted as they would prompt physical contact.

“The result has been that many temples have still not been able to generate revenue,” she said, adding that the situation at each temple was different.

According to the government, there are about 34,000 temples in Karnataka, out of which 500 are Grade A and Grade B.

“While the government has been paying a monthly allowance to 60% of all temples in the state, it does not necessarily mean that the temples have been faring well,” Rohini said. She added that there had not yet been an accounting of revenue generation across all temples in the state. However, income data for the wealthy temples revealed a grim picture.

Temples, much like other places of worship, are often reliant on offerings from visitors. According to data, while the average quarterly earnings for all 20 temples is about Rs 79 crore in total, this year, the temples have collectively generated only Rs 18 crore.

Other badly hit temples include the Mookambika Temple in Kollur, which only generated 40% of its average quarterly earnings (Rs 4.51 cr). Even the Banashankari Temple in Bengaluru fared poorly, generating only 58% of its average quarter earnings this year, or about Rs 1.3 cr.

In fact, six temples have earned revenue in single digits this year compared to last year, while only two have earned more than half of their average quarterly earnings.

In marked contrast, the Nimishamba Temple in Srirangapatna, Mandya, has managed to earn more this quarter than it did in previous quarters, generating Rs 89.19 lakh rupees, which comprises a 109% increase when compared to previous quarters.