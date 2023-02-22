As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent to fight piracy

The fame surrounding 'Siddu Halasu,' the coppery-red jackfruit, has helped its cultivation spread to nine states.

But it has also led to largescale 'piracy,' forcing its original cultivator S S Paramesh to seek intellectual property rights.

Since its promotion by the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) in 2019, lakhs of seedlings of 'Siddu Jack' have been sold, thanks to the efforts by the Indian Institute of Horticultural Sciences, Bengaluru.

Scientists not only helped in identifying and authenticating the uniqueness of the variety, but also made sure that Paramesh got his due by entering into an agreement with him.

As per IIHR, Siddu jackfruit is rich in total soluble solids (31 degrees brix), vitamin C and carotenoids (6.48 mg and 4.43 mg per 100 gram).

"Total antioxidant activity of 11 mg AEAC/100g indicated potential of its health promoting and functional food components," IIHR said.

"The mother tree was planted by my father S K Siddappa. Thanks to IIHR scientists, I have been able to name the variety after him. Today, it is being cultivated across the country. However, there is largescale piracy as some nurseries are selling jackfruit with similar colour as 'Siddu Jack'. I have filed applications to secure a patent to put an end to that," Paramesh told DH, adding that people who pay Rs 150-200 per seedling should get the genuine plant.

Siddu varieties are cultivated in 2,340 acres in eight states other than Karnataka - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Assam.

From the modest sale of 468 saplings in 2017, when IIHR and Paramesh joined hands, the numbers have gone up drastically.

"Last year, we sold 71,003 seedlings and we expect to cross 1 lakh in 2023," Paramesh said.

The demand was apparent at the exhibition stalls of the National Horticultural Fair, which began on Wednesday.

People lined up to purchase the seedlings. "I am lucky to have the support of IIHR, which has helped a common farmer earn more. However, piracy of the seedlings has to stop. Those using the name of my plant should pay royalty. Scientists at IIHR have recognised the problem. We have now filed an application for patent," he said.