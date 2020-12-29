Autonomy for colleges: Doreswamy suggests criteria

The adviser to the state government (education) Prof M R Doreswamy has recommended criteria for granting autonomy for colleges in the state.

In a press release, Prof Doreswamy said that the autonomous status of the college should reflect its capacity for self-governance in terms of admissions, designing innovative curricula, financial stability and management, and competence to navigate the institute towards excellence in education.

He said that institutions accredited by NAAC as Grade A+ successively for two times should be granted autonomy forthwith. He urged the minister ministers and departments concerned to implement this recommendation as a policy to take the quality of governance in education to the next level.