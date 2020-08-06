Ayodhya Ram Temple: Original idols of Ram, Sita and Lakshman in Karnataka claims Harihar ashram

Known for several legends related to Ramayana time, Karnataka is now at a centre of discussion for being the home to original deities of Ram temple at Ayodhya that was destroyed by the Mughal ruler Babar. Claiming to be the original idols of Rama, Seetha and Lakshman that were worshipped at the Ayodhya temple, the idols are currently worshipped at the Sadguru Samartha Narayana Maharaj Ashram in Harihar taluk of Davanagere district.

Several posts throwing light on the history of the idols have gone viral on social media with a demand to reinstate idols after completing the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Evidently, when the matter was settled by the Supreme Court, a central team from Union Home ministry, intelligence officials and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials had also visited the temple and took details of the idols and their history.

Tracing the history of the idols, DH reached out to the Ashram and spoke to Rama, an in-charge at the Harihar ashram and a follower of Narayana Maharaj. Claiming that the idols belonged to the medieval era, Rama said, “It has been recorded by our Guru and also carved at the back of the statue that they were the original deities of Ayodhya. A delegation of officials from Central Home ministry and Intelligence officials had visited the temple. ASI officials also visited along with the Davanagere Deputy Commissioner and collected details. But till date, no report about the history of the idols is made public.”

Online posts claimed that the idols were handed over to Swami Ekanath Maharaj by the then Ram Mandir caretaker Pandit Shyamanand Maharaj when Babar desecrated the temple and marched into Ayodhya.

Later, it was handed over to Samartha Ramadas, the guru of Chhatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj. The 11th disciple of Ramadas, Swami Narayana Maharaj brought the idols to Harihar in the early 90s during British era and installed them on the banks of Tungabhadra at Harihar.