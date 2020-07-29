B S Yediyurappa to continue as chief minister for next 3 years, says Laxman Savadi

Amidst buzz that the BJP top brass may effect a change of leadership in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman S Savadi on Wednesday clarified that B S Yediyurappa will continue as the chief minister for the next three year.

Savadi, who is camping in Delhi for the past three days, told reporters that "there is no truth in media reports that I am trying to become the chief minister."

"This news initially spread in social media after I met Karnataka Governor. There is no truth in it," he said.

"I came to the national capital to meet union ministers about my department's work. Yediyurappa is my leader. He will continue as the chief minister for remaining three years," Savadi, who also holds Transport Department portfolio said.

Savadi also said he met BJP National President J P Nadda on Tuesday. Terming it as a courtesy call he said, "I have explained achievements of state government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa which completed one year. Nadda also told me to convey his greetings to Chief Minister Yediyurappa."

He also said he tried to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday but he couldn't meet as Shah was busy.

Savadi, who has a strong backing of BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh, has been meeting the party leaders in Delhi for past three days.

