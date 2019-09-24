Bengaluru: Auto rickshaw drivers to protest tomorrow

Auto rickshaw services are likely to be disrupted as drivers in the city have decided to hold a protest against the hike in traffic fines.

Though the state government has halved the penalty fixed earlier by the Centre, it is still higher than the previous rates. Along with the fines, the drivers' protest will also focus on the hike in the insurance premium price, alleged harassment by the police and demand for bribe.

The Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union has planned protests in six areas in the city besides Chandapura and Doddaballapura.