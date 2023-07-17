Bill on fire safety NOC passed in Karnataka Assembly

Bill on fire safety NOC passed in Karnataka Assembly

The Karnataka Fire Force (Amendment) Bill was passed without any debate.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 17 2023, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 08:08 ist
Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha. Credit: DH Photo

The Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a Bill requiring citizens to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Emergency Services Department to construct a high-rise building measuring 21 metres or above in height. 

The Karnataka Fire Force (Amendment) Bill was passed without any debate.

Also Read | BJP, JD(S) protest as Karnataka Assembly passes APMC law

Piloting the Bill, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the Bill is in line with the National Building Code (NBC) of 2016.  "So far, there is no system in place to obtain NOC for high-rise buildings above 15 m. Out of 19,294 cases, there are violations in 15,924 cases such as not having taken permission among others," he said. 

"As per the NBC, we are required to raise the height of high-rise buildings to 25 m. Also, we're making NOC compulsory," Parameshwara said. 

The Bill will replace an ordinance that the previous BJP government had promulgated in March this year. 

Road Safety Authority 

The Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill was also passed without any debate in the House. 

The Bill proposes to bring the BBMP under the Authority's ambit. The Bill has a clause making it binding for officers to obey directions issued by the Authority. Also, the Bill allows the Authority to raise funds for the Karnataka State Road Safety Funds through "other means of resource mobilisation".  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
G Parameshwara

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

 