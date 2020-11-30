BJP appoints executive committee members in Karnataka

The Nalin Kumar Kateel-led BJP’s list of new state executive committee members and special invitees were announced Monday.

The list of special invitees to the state executive included former top cop Shankar Bidari, who has minced no words about his disapproval of the Yediyurappa administration and C H Vijay Shankar, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha poll on a Congress ticket from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency.

As many as 69 members were appointed to the state executive and 25 are special invitees.

The special invitees include actor-turned-politician Malavika Avinash, former Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Kore, former legislators Baburao Chinchansur and Krishna Palemar among others.