BJP, Congress spar over Ramanagara ‘dangal’

The BJP, in a series of tweets, lashed out at Congress leaders over the fracas at Ramanagara.

“There is no better example to prove that Congress culture is goonda culture,” BJP wrote, sharing a video of the incident showing Congress MP D K Suresh almost coming to blows with IT/BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.

BJP Yuva Morcha also staged a protest condemning Suresh and Congress MLC S Ravi.

“DK brothers might feel that Ramanagara district means “Kanakapura Republic.” It is not possible to remain silent at all times against such acts. The behaviour of Suresh and Ravi at a public event is unpardonable,” the BJP tweeted.

The BJP also used the hashtag #RowdyDKBrothers to attack Suresh - who is the younger brother of KPCC president D K Shivakumar, and Ravi - a relative of the Congress leader.

“Those who smuggled sandalwood before tasting power have today dared to threaten the administrative machinery of the state..... There is no doubt that they will fence all the lands they set their eyes on. People of the state will never give power to such people,” the BJP said.

The Congress countered the BJP with a tweet saying Narayan’s behaviour exposed the “RSS culture” before the people of Ramanagar. “They tried to get free publicity without giving a single rupee for the statue. They tried to promote the party at a government event. Using an expletive in front of the chief minister...all this exposes the real RSS culture,” the Congress said.

