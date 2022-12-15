BJP has not neglected me: B S Yediyurappa

Rebutting the opposition's allegation that BJP is trying to finish him off, the former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the party is not neglecting him. He was speaking to the media persons during inauguration of BJP office building in the city.

Expressing confidence that BJP will come to power in the State, he said that he will travel across the State under the leadership of PM Modi, Amit Shah and J P Nadda to highlight the development works done by the party. He also said that there is a BJP wave in Karnataka.

“I have built the party from grass root level and worked hard to bring it to power. There is no truth in the charges made by the Opposition leaders. There is no difference among the party leaders and we will work together in the forthcoming elections”, he said.

He said everyone knows that he was among the important people who worked for the BJP day and night. Hence, there is no meaning in talks that he was being neglected. Speaking to reporters in Koppal, Yediyurappa said the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will come back to power with 140 seats in Karnataka.

"The BJP is one and united. Our party will come to power. So we need people’s blessings," the former Chief Minister said. He also ruled out the possibility of becoming Chief Minister again. "I don't have ambition for power. I have just one desire to bring the BJP to power again for which we all are working together," Yediyurappa said.

Regarding his son B Y Vijayendra's electoral debut in the next Assembly elections, Yediyurappa said, "I have told Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura. He will contest from the place decided by the party. The BJP's decision will be final." Bommai ruled out any differences between him and Yediyurappa. "It's all a lie. He (Yediyurappa) is our supreme leader. We are doing all our activities keeping him at the forefront. We have his blessings," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai said there cannot be any differences between him and Yediyurappa saying that those speculating such things will be disappointed. "Mine is son and father relationship (with Yediyurappa). Hence, it (differences) will never happen on any occasion for whatsoever reason. Those who are expecting it will be disappointed," he said.