BJP leader Manju praises Siddaramaiah

BJP leader A Manju grabbed attention by praising Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, during the inauguration of Honnakalasamma temple, at Doddahallikoppal in Holenarasipur taluk, on Friday.

Manju began the speech praising Siddaramaiah. He said, “Siddaramaiah is my leader and had released more funds for the development of Halli Mysuru region. I believe that it is good to remember those who help us. I will not forget leader H M Revanna and Nagaraj, who helped me to rise in politics”, he said.

‘Howdu Huliya’

As soon as Siddaramaiah began his speech, his followers and the public started shouting ‘Howdu Huliya’. It may be mentioned that the ‘Howdu Huliya’, reaction of one of his followers became very famous on the social media and electronic media.

Though Siddaramaiah explained “My name is Siddaramaiah. I am not a tiger or a lion. Only Siddaramaiah”, the gathering again shouted ‘Howdu Huliya’, bringing smile on the faces of those gathered for the programme.