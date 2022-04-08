Bommai orders Rs 119 crore dole to backward, Dalit mutts

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered the release of Rs 119 crore to 65 mutts belonging to various backward class and Dalit communities.

Bommai has written to the Finance department ordering the funds to be released based on a petition he received from a federation of backward pontiffs.

The funds are meant for the “comprehensive development” of the mutts and to support educational institutions being run by them.

Six mitts will receive ₹5 crore each - Sri Kaginele Mahasamsthana Kanaka Gurupeetha in Harihar, Shivayogi Sri Siddarameshwara Mahasamsthana Mutt Bhovi Gurupeetha in Chitradurga, Sri Jagadguru Akhila Kunchitiga Mahasamsthana Mutt in Hosadurga, the Gadag branch of Shivasharana Sri Madara Channaiah Gurupeetha Trust, Sri Valmiki Gurupeetha (Rajanahalli) in Harihara and Bhageeratha Gurupeetha in Hosadurga.

All other mutts have been given between Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 crore.

It is common for governments to grant funds to mutts, which enjoy political patronage. Bommai had promised financial aid to mutts in the 2022-23 budget.

This is seen as the ruling BJP’s attempt to woo the SC/STs and OBCs in the election year.

In the budget, Bommai said the government will implement schemes amounting to Rs 400 crore through corporations established for various communities - Tigala, Mali, Mali Malagara, Kumbara, Yadava, Devadiga, Simpi, Kshatriya, Medara, Kunchi, Kurma, Pinjara / Nadaf, Kuruba, Balija, Idiga and Hadapada communities.

In the budget, Bommai also gave Rs 100 crore each to Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation and Vokkaliga Development Corporation. The Maratha Development Corporation got Rs 50 crore.

Earlier in the day, the government-appointed Karnataka Sanskrit University deputy registrar Prakash R Pagoji as the managing director of the Maratha Development Corporation.

