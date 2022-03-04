Bommai to present 2022-23 Budget on March 4

Bommai to present 2022-23 Budget today

Bommai will have an eye on elections and is likely to focus on welfare and infrastructure

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 04 2022, 04:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 04:06 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

A mountain of expectations. That’s how Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office described the anticipation surrounding his maiden Budget that he will present at 12.30 pm on Friday in the Legislative Assembly.

This is likely to be the last full-fledged Budget before the 2023 Assembly polls. The 2023-24 Budget may be presented early next year, but it will be a vote-on-account considering the polls.

Bommai will have an eye on elections and is likely to focus on welfare and infrastructure.

Government employees’ pay hike, facelift for Anjanadri Hill in Koppal and Bengaluru and schemes for women and SC/STs are among the expectations from the Budget.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka Budget 2022
basavaraj bommai

