Bus services to Chamarajanagar resume, DK still cut off

Bus operations on the Mysore-Chamarajanagar section resumed on Saturday afternoon but services towards Dakshina Kannada remained cut off as restoration works on Shiradi Ghat were hampered due to heavy rain and landslides. Services to parts of Shivamogga and Davangere have also been disrupted.

KSRTC officials said bus operations to Chamrajanagar have been restarted via T Narasipura Road though the main route via Nanjangud remained cut off. The Mysore-Nanjangud main road also has been blocked due to overflowing of river and buses were operating via Kadakola Industrial Area however the road from Nanjangud to Chamarajanagar is yet to be restored.

The Nanjangud -Gundlupet road has also been blocked while buses from Gundlupet are reaching Mysuru via Chamarajanagar-T Narasipura.

Passengers travelling to areas in Dakshina Kannada district and surrounding areas, to Sultan Bateri, Calicut, Thrissur and Dharmasthala have been stranded as bus services have been cancelled. BC Road-Dharmasthala Road and Uppinangady-Nellyadi Road routes have been blocked due to overflowing river water

Tunga river in full spate has flooded the roads in Shivamogga district. The Shivamogga-Chitradurga and Shivamogga-Honnali route have been cut off. In Hassan, Hemavathy waters entered Sakelshpur depot of KSRTC.

In Davangere district, Tungabhadra river backwater has flooded the roads at Harihar, forcing officials to blocked it as a precautionary measure. Both Harihar and surrounding villages have been cut off. KSRTC officials said there were no alternative routes to Sarathi, Chikkabidari, Tavaragundi and Ukkadagathri and services on the village routes have been halted.