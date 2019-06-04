Cauvery Water Mgmt Authority team visits KRS dam

A 10-member team of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee visited the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk on Tuesday and gathered information from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials.

For the first time after the constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), the committee members are visiting eight reservoirs under the Cauvery basin in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry to gather necessary inputs.

The expert team interacted with the Nigam officials and collected information about the maximum level of the KRS dam, its capacity, the current inflow and other details. They presented a power point programme on the technologies for judicious use of water.

Later, they visited the Water Gauging Data Station (WGDS) at Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district.

According to sources in the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, the team would conduct a study of the eight dams in the Cauvery basin in June. The team will visit dams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between June 10 and 13. It will visit Harangi and Hemavathy dams in the last week of June. Later, it would prepare a detailed report and submit it to the CWMA.