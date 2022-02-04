CCTV cameras mandatory for II PU practical exams

CCTV cameras mandatory for II PU practical exams this time

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 04 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 02:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Students preparing for their II PU examinations cannot take the practical examinations lightly. The Pre-University Education department has introduced stringent rules to conduct practical examinations.

This year on, the practical examinations will be conducted under the surveillance of the CCTV cameras to avoid any malpractices.

In a circular, the department has instructed principals of all the pre-university colleges to install CCTV cameras in the laboratories where practical examinations will be conducted and also to record the examination process.

The practical examinations are conducted at the college level and there were complaints of malpractice during the exams.

In addition, external examiners will be deputed for exam duty and the list of the deputed examiners must be sent to joint director (examinations) of the department.

For sensitive and private unaided colleges, the external examiners must be from the government and aided colleges. There should not be interchange of examiners from two colleges for the practical exams.

During the practical examinations it is compulsory for students to submit their practical record and get certification from the head of the department or the principal.

"It has come to the notice of the department that the students are scoring maximum marks in practical examinations and minimum in theory examinations. This has created suspicion and confusion over the evaluation of the practical examinations. Considering this seriously, department has issued stringent measures for the colleges while conducting practical examinations this year."

PU examination
pre-university education
CCTV
Education
Karnataka

