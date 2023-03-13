Centre approves Rs 941 cr disaster fund for Karnataka

Centre approves additional Rs 941 crore disaster fund for Karnataka

The government said the additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 13 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 22:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A high-level committee, headed by Union home minister Amit Shah, on Monday approved additional central assistance of over Rs 1800 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five States, including Karnataka, affected by floods, landslides and cloudbursts during 2022.

The committee approved assistance of Rs 1,816.162 crore, with Karnataka getting the highest share of Rs 941.04 crore, Assam Rs 520.46 crore, Rs 239.3 crore to Himachal Pradesh, Rs 47.3 crore to Meghalaya and Rs 68.02 crore to Nagaland.

The government said the additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states. During the financial year 2022-23, the Centre has released Rs. 15,770.4 crore to 25 states in their SDRF and Rs. 502.74 crore to four States from NDRF.

The Centre had deputed inter-ministerial central teams to these states, immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of memorandums from them.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
NDRF
India News
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine

SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

 