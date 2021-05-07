K'taka Remdesivir supply for May 10-16 upped to 2.62 L

Centre increases Remdesivir allocation to Karnataka to 2,62,346 vials from May 10 to 16

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 07 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 14:48 ist
A woman holds a box of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19 symptoms. Credit: AFP Photo

Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 vials from May 10 to May 16.

Stating this in a tweet on Friday, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda for their continued support to strengthen the State's battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka's active Covid cases breached the five lakh mark with 49,058 fresh infections, including 23,706 in Bengaluru Urban district, on Thursday.

