Centre increases Remdesivir allocation to Karnataka to 2,62,346 vials from May 10 to 16

Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 vials from May 10 to May 16.
Stating this in a tweet on Friday, Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda for their continued support to strengthen the State's battle against Covid-19 pandemic.
May 7, 2021
Karnataka's active Covid cases breached the five lakh mark with 49,058 fresh infections, including 23,706 in Bengaluru Urban district, on Thursday.
