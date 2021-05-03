Chamarajanagar deaths unpardonable tragedy: C T Ravi

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi demanded strict action against those responsible for the deaths at Chamarajanagar district hospital.

“It is clear that those responsible were not alert about the situation in the Hospital,” he said, ruing that such incidents, which has occurred in Maharashtra, Delhi and other states, was now being reported in Karnataka.

Such deaths in hospitals due to oxygen shortage should have been a warning bell for the state. “It is saddening that 24 lives were lost. It is an unpardonable tragedy,” he said.

Commenting on the results of the recently concluded bypolls to one Parliamentary and two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, he said that the results were a warning by the voters to the party. “We struggled to retain Belgaum. Maski was not a honorable defeat,” he said.

The party will have to pay a heavy price in the state if we do not introspect the cause for our loss in the elections, Ravi added.