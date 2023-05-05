Child should be 4 yrs old for LKG: Samagra Shikshana Karnataka

Child should be 4 yrs old for LKG: K'taka school centre

This will be applicable for the admissions during 2023-24 and the child should be four years by June 1, 2023

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2023, 23:10 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 03:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK) has issued a circular mandating four years as the age limit for children to get admission to LKG.

This follows the age limit of six years fixed for admissions to grade 1, applicable from the academic year 2025-26. 

