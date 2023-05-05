Child should be 4 yrs old for LKG: Samagra Shikshana Karnataka

The Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK) has issued a circular mandating four years as the age limit for children to get admission to LKG.
This will be applicable for the admissions during 2023-24 and the child should be four years by June 1, 2023.
This follows the age limit of six years fixed for admissions to grade 1, applicable from the academic year 2025-26.
