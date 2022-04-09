Kannada centre to be housed at Jayalakshmi Vilas palace

Classical Kannada centre may be housed at Jayalakshmi Vilas palace

However, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar will finalise it on April 13, said MP Pratap Simha

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 09 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 01:11 ist
Jayalakshmi Vilas Palace, on University of Mysore Campus, in Mysuru. DH Photo

The Classical Kannada Centre is likely to be housed at the Jayalakshmi Vilas mansion at Manasagangotri, University of Mysore (UoM) campus in the city.

However, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar will finalise it on April 13, said MP Pratap Simha. 

The MP was speaking to reporters, after a meeting with the authorities of the UoM, Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) and other stakeholders.

He said that the mansion would be a better place to house the classical Kannada centre, which is now functioning at CIIL. 

Even seven years after the classical status was granted to Kannada, it has no permanent building or other facilities.

The mansion would be a better place for the centre and Sunil Kumar will visit it before finalising it.

The housing of the centre there will help protect the palace, which is in a dilapidated condition now, Simha said.

The union government provides grants for the development of the Kannada language. But, the building must be provided by the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised to sanction funds for the renovation of the mansion and it would cost around Rs 25 crore, he said.  

