CM Yediyurappa promises 10% quota for upper castes

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday assured to implement a 10 % reservation policy for economically backward upper castes.

“The Centre has approved such reservation policy for the upper castes. It has been implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Bihar,” Yediyurappa said after inaugurating Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasammellan here.

“The government circular on the implementation of the policy in these states will be studied before its introduction in Karnataka,” he said.

Yediyurappa promised to donate Rs 5 crore for the construction of Brahmana Sabha Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The chief minister lauded contributions of the community in arts, literature and education.

“The community should preserve traditional knowledge. The Brahmins focused on acquiring knowledge than making monetary benefits,” he said.