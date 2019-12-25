Cong attacks BJP govt over compensation for protesters

The Opposition Congress was up in arms against the ruling BJP soon after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Wednesday, withdrew compensation that was announced for the families of two people who were killed during police firing in Mangaluru.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah hit out at Yediyurappa’s U-turn, accusing the government of being ‘inhuman’ and ‘cruelly communal’.

“An elected government should not become this inhumane, (and) cruelly communal. By saying that no relief will be provided for the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru riots, Yediyurappa has pronounced judgement even before the investigation is complete,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

The government has ordered a CID probe and a magisterial inquiry into the police firing. “Since Yediyurappa has already pronounced a judgement that those who died in police firing were responsible for their own deaths, why this drama of a CID probe? Stop the investigation. It is now clear that you (Yediyurappa) are the person who ordered police to take lives,” he charged.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) had issued a statement announcing compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of the victims of shooting.

Meanwhile, former home minister M B Patil dismissed the claims by police that protestors were armed and people from Kerala were part of the protest. “Since police are also responsible for the situation to spiral out of control in Mangaluru, CID probe will not be appropriate. Therefore, the state government should institute a judicial enquiry under a sitting High Court judge,” Patil said.

Noting that the video released by the police did not reveal the whole truth, he said that only a judicial probe would reveal the truth.