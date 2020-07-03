Cong workers rejoice as DKS takes over as KPCC chief

Congress workers rejoice as DK Shivakumar takes over as KPCC chief

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2020, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 01:07 ist

Congress leaders and workers watched the installation ceremony of D K Shivakumar as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, through a live session on zoom application, at Coorg Community Hall in Madikeri and various other places in the district on Thursday.

The programme was aired live at the gram panchayat levels as well.

Congress leaders and workers took oath on the occasion, towards strengthening the party further.

In the leadership of Congress leader Nandakumar, ration kits were distributed to 200 families on the occasion. Senior leader Chandramouli said that everyone should lend a helping hand to the needy. 

The programme at the Coorg Community Hall was inaugurated by Kodagu District Congress Committee President K K Manjunath Kumar. MLC Veena Acchaiah, leaders Appu Ravindra, Kolyada Girish and K P Chandrakala were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee
Congress

What's Brewing

Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted

Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

 