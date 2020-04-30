Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka decides to allow interstate transport

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to allow one-time interstate, inter-district movement of people and labourers stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The Karnataka government also appointed nodal officers to 'facilitate the smooth and orderly movement of people' as per the standard operating procedure prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The move will also benefit students and others who have been seeking permission to move to their native states or districts during the lockdown.

However, people from containment zones will be allowed to travel to their native districts or states only after they are tested for the virus.

The government will allow people from Karnataka residing in other states to return if they test negative for COVID-19, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

"Expenses should be covered by those wishing to travel. The government is willing to arrange buses for their benefit," Madhuswamy said. The government will provide a permit to anyone who wishes to go, he said.

An order issued by Chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar deputed IAS officers Rajkumar Khatri and Arun Jeji Chakravarthy as overall incharges for movement of stranded people to Karnataka from different states. Manjunath Prasad and PS Sandhu will oversee the movement of people from Karnataka to other states. Other IAS officers have been deputed to coordinate with their counterparts from other states to facilitate the travel.

The order also directed district administrations, KSRTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC, and all other concerned departments to facilitate the process.