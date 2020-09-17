Covid-19: 9,366 new cases reported in Karnataka, tally inching towards five lakh

Karnataka on Thursday reported 9,366 new cases of Covid-19 and 93 related fatalities, taking the infection count to 4,94,356 and the death toll to 7,629, the health department said.

The day also saw 7,268 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Of the fresh infections reported today, 3,799 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of September 17 evening, cumulatively 4,94,356 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 7,629 deaths and 3,83,077 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said of 1,03,631 active cases, 1,02,826 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 805 are in ICU.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

According to the bulletin, 34 out of total 93 deaths reported today are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (17), Dakshina Kannada (9), Ballari (7), Dharwad (6), Bagalkote, Belagavi, Udupi and Uttara Kannada (4), and Gadag and Vijayapura (2).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 3,799, Ballari 677, Mysuru 591, Tumakuru 381, Dakshina Kannada 308, Belagavi 295, Davangere 257, Dharwad 247, Bagalkote 234, Raichur 227, Shivamogga 218, Hassan 206, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,84,082 infections, followed by Ballari 28,189 and Mysuru 28,077.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 1,40,473 discharges, followed by Ballari 22,955 and Mysuru 21,531.

A total of 40,58,313 samples were tested so far, out of which 72,030 were tested on Thursday alone.

Among the samples tested today, 32,913 were rapid antigen tests.