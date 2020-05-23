COVID-19 cases in Hassan, Mandya reach 84 and 237

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • May 23 2020, 14:24 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 14:24 ist

While Hassan district has reported four Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday (May 23)), Mandya district confirmed 28 positive cases. 

With fresh cases, Hassan recorded a total of 84, and Mandya's tally is 237 cases.

On Thursday, Hassan had reported 14 cases while Mandya reported eight positive cases.

More positive cases may be expected by evening as hundreds of samples are awaiting results.

