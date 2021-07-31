Covid-19: Karnataka ups vigil at check-posts along Maharashtra border

Following a surge in Delta Plus variant Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, people entering the Belagavi from the neighbouring state are being screened compulsorily at the check-posts in the border areas.

Passengers, who don't have Covid-19 negative RT-PCR reports or vaccination certificates, are being sent back. Arrangements have been made for rapid antigen test (RAT) at Kognoli check-post in Nippani taluk on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway.

Police personnel, accompanied by Asha workers and Health Department personnel, are verifying the RT-PCR reports and vaccination certificates at the border check-posts.

People travelling in government and private buses were being verified. Drivers and conductors have been instructed to ensure that only those having Covid-19 negative test report board their vehicles.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said that measures had been taken to prevent spread of Covid-19, and those not having negative reports as per the guidelines were being sent back. "According to the revised guidelines issued on Saturday, those who have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines should also have RT-PCR negative certificate, and it will be implemented from August 1, the SP said.

The Belagavi city police have established check-posts at Bachi/Shinoli, Rakaskoppa, Bekkinkere, Chaluvenatti and other entry points from Maharashtra, under its jurisdiction. The RAT tests were also conducted at the Central Bus Stand here.