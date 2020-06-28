Covid-19: Siddaramaiah alleges Rs 3,300 cr irregularities

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 3,300 cr in procuring equipment to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Karnataka.

The former chief minister asked the state government to release a White Paper and come clean on the pandemic-related expenses.

"Since the government has not acted in a transparent manner in containing the pandemic, there is a lot of doubt, uncertainty and insecurity among people. To reaffirm the faith of the people in the government, I urge chief minister B S Yediyurappa to release a White Paper with complete details of the expenditure for Covid-19," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

He posed a series of questions to the government regarding the procurement of PPE kits, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, masks and other expenses regarding treatment and quarantining of patients.

"What is the amount released by the Centre and what equipment has it provided? How many beds are reserved in private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment? What were the parameters for fixing prices for treatment at private hospitals?" the former CM asked.

There are allegations that the government procured medical equipment at twice the market price, resulting in irregularities to the tune of Rs 3,300 cr.

"The Finance Department has objected to the same. The chief minister should clarify the issue," Siddaramaiah said.