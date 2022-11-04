Death of Renukacharya's nephew looks like murder: BSY

Refusing to order a CID probe into the death of Honnali BJP MLA M P Renukacharya’s nephew, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the state police are competent to conduct a thorough investigation in the case.

The decomposed body of Chandrashekar (25), who went missing from his Honnali home on Oct 31, was found in a car in the Tunga Canal on Thursday.

"The post-mortem has been conducted and the report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death. The senior police officers and the forensic experts have visited the spot and investigations are underway. The truth will come out soon," Araga told reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Hampi in Vijayanagara district.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Chandrashekar were laid to rest at the family's farm at Kundur in Honnali taluk, Davangere district,on Friday evening. After paying his last respects to Chandrashekar, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that he suspected murder and that he would urge the chief minister to direct the police for a thorough probe.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that investigation has been intensified with multiple police teams looking at various angles. The officer, however, said, "It is premature to jump to conclusions that Chandrashekar was murdered. It will become clear only after the post-mortem report is out."

"According to our experts, the vehicle passed through Nyamathi Circle at 11.58 pm on Oct 30 and his mobile phone was switched off at 12.06. We are investigating the tower location," Alok Kumar said.

The jurisdictional police have registered a case under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 427 (causing damage to property) following the complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased.