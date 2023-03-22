DH Toon | Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa held over Hindutva tweet

Bengaluru police arrested Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa on Tuesday for tweeting that "Hindutva is built on lies".

Seshadripuram police picked up the Aa Dinagalu actor on the basis of a complaint filed by Shivakumar, 34, the convenor of Bajrang Dal's Bengaluru North unit. The FIR has invoked IPC sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes) and 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

