Digital degree courses by March 2023 in Karnataka: Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has instructed the state-run universities to start at least one course through online mode by March next year.

This is one of the initiatives under the 'Good Governance Month' that Narayan launched on Thursday.

"Online digital learning courses will be introduced in universities. Accordingly, every university will have to have minimum one degree course in the online format before March 2023," Narayan said.

He further said every university must register under the Academic Bank of Credit by December-end.

On the occasion, Narayan launched a new 'Skill Connect' portal. College and Technical Education Commissioner P Pradeep signed agreements with Talencia Global, Innovsource, FUEL, Aisest and Infiquity Auto Technologies.

"Universities need to enter into MoUs with minimum five industry partners in next three months," Narayan said. Marks cards of ITIs will be digitalised. "A total of 60,000 ITI students will be provided with the best training by Microsoft," the minister said.