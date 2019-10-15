DK Shivakumar's bail hearing adjourned to till Oct 17

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of former Minister D K Shivakumar's bail petition to October 17.

Appearing on behalf of Shivakumar, senior counsel Abhishek M Singhvi and senior counsel Siddhartha Luthra said that Shivakumar ready to obey any condition imposed by the court. He is ready to surrender his passport.

They also said he is ready to co-operate with the investigating agency and ready to available to them whenever they wanted him.

Despite his health problem, Shivakumar co-operated with the investigating agency, Singhvi said.

After hearing the accused advocate's arguments, the judge adjourned the further hearing to October 17.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shivakumar on September 3 under a money laundering case and he is judicial custody.