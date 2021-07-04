Do not pursue Mekedatu project: Stalin to Yediyurappa

Tamil Nadu on Sunday lodged its strong protest over Karnataka’s move to construct a reservoir in Mekedatu across River Cauvery and nudged the neighbouring state not to pursue the project.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, in reply to a letter written by his counterpart in Karnataka B S Yediyurappa asking Tamil Nadu not to oppose the project, said the reservoir would “definitely jeopardize” the availability of water to Tamil Nadu.

He also contended that Karnataka’s logic to construct a major reservoir at Mekedatu, which is too far away from Bengaluru, aimed at fulfilling the drinking water needs of the state capital does not “sound valid.”

Though Yediyurappa had proposed a meeting, Stalin did not mention either accepting or rejecting the request though he expressed the hope that “good cooperation and relationship” between the two states would prevail.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also took objection to Karnataka comparing the Mekedatu balancing reservoir with two hydropower projects undertaken by the state.

“Let me clarify at the very outset that there is no consumption of water in these two hydropower projects, with the available water being just re-circulated by pumping to meet peak power demand. Since there is no additional usage created, both the projects do not affect the availability of water for irrigation or drinking usage in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

Construction of a reservoir in Mekedatu across River Cauvery is yet another source of friction between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. While Tamil Nadu says no reservoir can be built without its concurrence and that it is against the orders of the Supreme Court, Karnataka argues that the project is aimed at fulfilling the drinking water needs of Bengaluru.

Emphasising that optimal utilisation of Tamil Nadu’s share as allotted by the Supreme Court hinges only on efficient water use, Stalin said the efficiency of irrigation in Cauvery system in Tamil Nadu could not be improved much since litigation was on for long.

“Many old structures need modernization and improvements to increase the water use efficiency. Unless these works are carried out, it would be impossible for us to meet the water demand at the rate of supply stipulated in the order of the Hon’ble Court. I request you to consider the above facts and the sensitivity of these issues and strongly urge you not to pursue the Mekedatu project,” Stalin wrote in the letter.

Stalin said the proposed Mekedatu project would impound and divert the first component of uncontrolled flows due to Tamil Nadu and punched holes in the view that the implementation of Mekedatu project would not affect the interests of Tamil Nadu’s farming community.

While the drawl of water from the river for drinking water usage in Bengaluru Metropolitan City has been permitted by the Supreme Court, citing that the reason for constructing such a major reservoir at Mekedatu, which is too far away from Bengaluru Metropolitan area, does not sound valid, Stalin said.

“Further, when Karnataka already has adequate infrastructure for drawing drinking water to meet the demand of Bengaluru Metropolitan area even now, the justification of the need for a reservoir with a storage capacity of 67.16 TMC to utilize 4.75 TMC as drinking water is not at all acceptable. This would definitely jeopardize the availability of water to Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister said.