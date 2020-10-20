DPAR pulls up staff at Soudha, MS building for littering

Water bottles, used coffee and tea cups, cartons, garlands, bouquets and e-waste. These are among a long list of items found littered on the premises of Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and MS building.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has pulled up employees working in these office complexes for littering the premises and defying basic tenets of hygiene.

In a circular, the DPAR has pointed out that employees of certain departments have been dumping waste in open spaces, instead of using dustbins. Some of those working in office spaces in the higher floors of these buildings have been throwing down waste items into open space, the circular said.

Further, employees were also throwing out used food containers while some were leaving leftover food on the window sill. They have been leaving it there to feed birds, but dirtying the premises in the process. “This has led to stench in the premises and has caused an infestation of rodents and cockroaches,” the circular said.

In the strongly-worded circular, the department minced no words in calling out employees for being irresponsible. Add to it, considering the prevalent Covid-19 pandemic, it was important that the employees maintained cleanliness on the premises, the circular said.

Pleading with employees to make use of dustbins provided in the offices, the DPAR has emphasised the role of each employee in keeping the buildings clean.