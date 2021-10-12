Education secretary among IAS officers transferred

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 12 2021, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 03:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government effected a slew of transfers on Monday, placing B H Anil Kumar - who was Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Department of Public Enterprises in concurrent charge of Infrastructure Development Department(IDD).

Kapil Mohan, ACS, IDD, is posted as ACS, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology. S R Umashankar, Principal Secretary (PS), Primary and Secondary Education, is now PS, Co-operation Department, replacing S Selvakumar.

Selvakumar will now be Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education Department with concurrent charge of Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.  Bengaluru Regional Commissioner Naveen Raj Singh will be in concurrent charge of Secretary, Health and Family Welfare (Medical Education), relieving J Ravishankar. Ravishankar is now Secretary, Housing, with concurrent charge as Commissioner of Excise. D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Health & IT), BBMP, will swap charges with K V Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare. K P Mohan Raj, is posted as MD, Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation and Priyanka Mary Francis is Director, Women and Child Development Department.

