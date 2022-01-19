Erring cops will be dismissed, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said police personnel involved in criminal cases will not only be suspended, but also dismissed from service.

Jnanendra was reacting to two policemen posted on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s security duty who were caught trying to extort money from a drug peddler a stone’s throw away from the CM’s house in RT Nagar. The incident took place on January 13, but came to light Tuesday when they got bail.

The minister said that such behaviour will not be tolerated and strict action will be initiated against such personnel.

"Police officials have the responsibility of maintaining law and order, and protecting the lives and property of the public. Crimes committed by those with such responsibilities will not be tolerated," he said.

"There are around one lakh personnel in the police department. Such behaviour by a handful of policemen results in a negative opinion about the entire department. The government will not only suspend them, but directions will be issued to dismiss them from service," he said.

Lauding the police personnel who nabbed the two erring constables, Jnanendra said he has directed officials to grant a prize money.