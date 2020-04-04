ESCOMS doubtful on uninterrupted power supply if consumers don't pay bills

At a time when many were hoping that the Energy ministry will direct Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMS) to provide people with relaxation on paying their monthly electricity bills in the backdrop of nationwide lockdown, the Energy department of Karnataka on Saturday issued a circular stating everybody to pay up their electricity bills without fail.

The department said that if people fail to pay their monthly electricity bills, it may become ‘extremely difficult to provide uninterrupted power supply’ in the coming days. In its circular, a copy of which is with DH, the energy department said, “ESCOMS are working 24X7 to ensure uninterrupted power supply to you so that you can operate from home and have a comfortable lockdown stay. ESCOMS’ day-to-day expenses are met out of day-to-day revenue collection from consumers.”

The department further cautioned, “If the payment from consumers is delayed, ESCOMS will find it difficult to pay the generators for power purchase and to manage the day-to-day activities. It may become extremely difficult to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the consumers. Hence, consumers are advised and requested to pay electricity bills using online and digital methods.”

However, the department has also stated, “If any consumer has genuine, unavoidable difficulty in making the payment, they may represent to the local ESCOMS office who will consider the representation sympathetically.”