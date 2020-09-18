Ex-JD(S) leader Ramesh Babu to join Congress

Former JD(S) MLC Ramesh Babu is all set to join the Congress after a four-decades-long stint with the Janata Parivar.

Babu will formally join the Congress on Saturday. He will be onboarded in presence of state Congress president D K Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Babu said his ideology for social welfare aligned with the Congress and hence, he decided to join the party.

Babu had distanced himself from the regional party in the run-up to his resignation in March this year. He quit the JD(S) citing a lack of opportunities to grow within the party.