FIR against actor Chetan Ahimsa for comments on 'Kantara'

A case has been registered against Kannada actor Chetan Kumar aka Chetan Ahimsa for his comments about the Bhoota Kola shown in the recently released Kannada movie Kantara.

According to a senior officer, a Bajarang Dal activist Shiva Kumar has filed a complaint against Chetan at the Seshadripuram police station. Based on the complaint an FIR is registered under the IPC Section 505 - statements conducting public mischief. A notice will be served to Chetan to appear before the investigating officer and necessary action will be taken further.

Kumar, in his complaint, told the police that Chetan’s derogatory comments on Bhoota Kola have hurt the religious sentiments of people. A few days ago Chetan had tweeted saying Bhoota Kola is not Hindu culture. The tweet became controversial and drew criticism from many people.