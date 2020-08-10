Flood-hit areas may get rain relief; dams see heavy inflows

Coastal and Malnad districts are likely to get relief from torrential monsoon rain in the next few days, even as surging inflows into reservoirs kept authorities on edge.

Authorities set up more relief camps in low-lying areas along the banks of River Krishna.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Authority, as many as 768 people were provided shelter at relief camps on Sunday, taking the number of people in such camps to 1,599.

Currently, there are 80 relief camps, of which 49 are in Mysuru district, 10 in Kodagu, nine in Belagavi and eight in Dakshina Kannada district.

While very heavy rainfall was reported in the coastal districts during the day, the IMD forecast said that monsoon activity will subside in the coming days. Skies are also expected to clear in Bengaluru Urban and other interior Karnataka districts after the region experienced overcast conditions for more than a week.

On Sunday, inflow to Narayanapura reservoir was in excess of 2.1 lakh cusecs and is expected to reduce owing to the reduction in rainfall in the catchment areas of River Krishna and its tributaries. Almatti dam received 1.6 lakh cusecs of water.

Water storage at KRS was at 42.10 tmcft, which is 85% of its full capacity of 48 tmcft. The dam received an inflow exceeding 90,000 cusecs and the heavy inflow is expected to continue for a day or two.

Water level in the Tungabhadra dam in Ballari district rose after the dam saw an inflow of 1.08 lakh cusecs.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts were on to recover the bodies of four people who were buried alive in a landslide in Bhagamandala, Kodagu district.