Flood losses at Rs 32K cr; state to submit report today

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 32,000 crore and that the government was committed to providing relief to the affected.

Speaking to the reporters during his visit to the flood-hit areas in the district, Yediyurappa said, "The inter-ministerial central teams have taken stock of flood damage in various parts of the state. The state will submit its report on the damages caused by floods and the funds required for relief and restoration."

"As a son of a farmer, I know the problems of the farmers, bagair hukum cultivators in particular. It is my responsibility to ensure no injustice is meted out to any farmer. If need be, we will divert funds sanctioned for other development works for flood relief," he assured farmers.

There is a provision to provide a compensation of Rs 95,000 to those who have lost house. But the government has decided to provide Rs 5 lakh to the victims, the chief minister said.

During 2009 floods, more than 250 affected villages were relocated. Even now, there is a need to relocate villages to ensure the safety of people and the cattle. There is a proposal to relocate 26 villages on the banks of Varada river and build protection wall at 19 villages, the chief minister said.