Govt to pick Rajyotsava achievers directly from next year: Karnataka CM Bommai

The government will also relax the age limit rules besides increasing the prize money

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 01 2021, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 23:49 ist
Karnataka CM with 66th Rajyotsava awards winners from various sectors at Ravindra Kalakshetra. Credit: DH Photo/Anup Ragh T

Deciding to do away with the age limit during the selection of achievers for the prestigious Rajyotsava awards, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced that from next year the government will relax the age limit rules besides increasing the prize money from the existing Rs One lakh to Rs 5 lakhs and discontinue application system for the achievers.

Presenting the 66th Rajyotsava awards to the achievers from various sectors at Ravindra Kalakshetra, CM Bommai said that henceforth the state government will identify the achievers rather than inviting applications for the award. "A few years ago, as per the High Court's direction, the government had ordered that minimum age limit to select for the Rajyotsava awards shall be 60-years. We have decided to appeal to the court to allow us to relax these rules and honour the true achievers without any age bar," Bommai said.

Applauding the selection committee for choosing deserving achievers for the prestigious award, Bommai said, "Selection of achievers shall be done on the basis of a search process and not through seeking application. Also, there is a widespread opinion that it is inappropriate to reward a person based on age."

Rajyotsava award
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka

