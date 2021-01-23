Govt to review renewal of licence for mining in ESZ: B S Yediyurappa

The death toll in blast incident that took place in stone crusher unit at Hunasodu village near Shivamogga rose to six. However, the identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who visited the spot on Saturday said the government would review the renewal of licence issued for stone crusher units in the region as they come under the purview of the ecologically sensitive zone. A team from Director of Explosives, Hyderabad, visited the blast site and are probing the blast. Besides, a team of officials headed by Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar is also investigating the incident from all angles.

On illegal mining, he said stone crusher units are inevitable for the effective implementation of road development works in the state. So, the government would support licenced mining. He also made it clear that it would not support illegal mining activities.

Also read: Shivamogga admin clueless on huge quantity of explosives

He said all stone crusher units which are being operated in the region had licence. But there was no permission to use explosives. So, the probe would reveal from where and why such huge quantum of explosives had been brought here. The government has ordered for high-level unbiased probe into the incident.

There is no question of shielding the culprits indulged in the incident. The government would initiate action against those carried illegal mining activities in licenced stone crusher unit, he added.

Two more detained in case

Sources in police department confirmed that two more persons had been detained in the blast case for interrogation. So far, five persons had been questioned to gather more information on sale and transport activities of explosives in the district.

Three more villagers go missing

After two villagers, Praveen and Manju, from Antaragange camp in Bhadravathi taluk were killed in blast incident that took place at Hunasodu village in Shivamogga taluk recently, villagers have stated that three more persons who had gone with the victims have gone missing.

Confirming this, Antaragange gram panchayat former president Nagesh told DH that Shashi, Nagaraj and one more person had gone with them on Thursday night. But it is not clear whether they died in the incident or absconding after police intensified the probe.